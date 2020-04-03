8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family. This home is located in Odessa in the Northton Groves subdivision. Entering the home, your eyes will be focused on the beautiful foyer and to the left is the den/office with double entry doors. The over sized master bedroom has a beautiful view of the pond at the rear of the home. The master bath has a garden tube, dual his and hers sink, alone with a tile shower and a huge walk-in closet. The remaining three bedrooms are large and well lighted. The rear of the home has a large screened in area allowing enjoyment of the pond. This location is wonderful with top rated schools. More photos to come.