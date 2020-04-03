All apartments in Keystone
Keystone, FL
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD

8511 Northton Groves Blvd · (813) 927-4326
Location

8511 Northton Groves Blvd, Keystone, FL 33556

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3057 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY FURNISHED!!! This beautiful, completely furnished home has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths with over 3,000 sf of living space. The home also has a 3 car garage. The home is spacious and perfect for a loving family. This home is located in Odessa in the Northton Groves subdivision. Entering the home, your eyes will be focused on the beautiful foyer and to the left is the den/office with double entry doors. The over sized master bedroom has a beautiful view of the pond at the rear of the home. The master bath has a garden tube, dual his and hers sink, alone with a tile shower and a huge walk-in closet. The remaining three bedrooms are large and well lighted. The rear of the home has a large screened in area allowing enjoyment of the pond. This location is wonderful with top rated schools. More photos to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD have any available units?
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD have?
Some of 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 8511 NORTHTON GROVES BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
