6908 Arabian Rd

Beautiful Pool home located in Odessa - Beautiful POOL home located in Van Dyke Farms. Laminate wood floors in living areas, tile in wet areas and carpet in bedroom. Nice size kitchen with lots of counter space and all appliances including a gas stove. Kitchen overlooks family room with beautiful pool views and offers you the option of sitting at the breakfast bar or in the eat in area. Family room with gas fireplace and built in shelving/ cabinets. Large sliders through out home not only provide access from Family room, Great room, Eat in area and Master bedroom. but also lets in the natural sunlight. 3 way split floor plan with Master suite located on one side of home. Suite with two bedrooms and bath located on separate side of home with another bedroom and bath (which also give access to pool area) located in back of home. Master suite offers bath with garden tub and separate shower and double sinks. Master bedroom has two closets one is an extra large size closet. Pool area is partially covered and fully screened. Large fenced in yard. 3 car garage with electric openers. Pool and Lawn service is included in the rental rate. This home is located conveniently to Major highways, shopping, Hospital and Restaurants. Community offers walking areas, playground, tennis, raquetball and basketball courts. Come view this beautiful home as it will not last long.



