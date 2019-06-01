6160 FITZGERALD ROAD

Amenities

Welcome to your vacation at home! Located only 15-20 minutes from Tampa International Airport, this Keystone property brings the best of Florida living. Open and spacious floorplan brings in lots of natural light. Great master suite with separate shower and jacuzzi tub also features large closets for extra storage. Spacious detached guest house with attached bath could be great for teenagers, guests or parents! Enjoy the ski lake, dock, and peaceful sunsets. Rental includes house and guest house, not pastures and stables, unless negotiated separately.