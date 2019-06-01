All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
6160 FITZGERALD ROAD
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:05 PM

6160 FITZGERALD ROAD

6160 Fitzgerald Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6160 Fitzgerald Road, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

dishwasher
bbq/grill
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome to your vacation at home! Located only 15-20 minutes from Tampa International Airport, this Keystone property brings the best of Florida living. Open and spacious floorplan brings in lots of natural light. Great master suite with separate shower and jacuzzi tub also features large closets for extra storage. Spacious detached guest house with attached bath could be great for teenagers, guests or parents! Enjoy the ski lake, dock, and peaceful sunsets. Rental includes house and guest house, not pastures and stables, unless negotiated separately.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD have any available units?
6160 FITZGERALD ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD have?
Some of 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, bbq/grill, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
6160 FITZGERALD ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD offer parking?
No, 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD have a pool?
No, 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD have accessible units?
No, 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6160 FITZGERALD ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg