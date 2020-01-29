6113 COGNAC CIRCLE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan hot tub

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Gorgeous Lakefront Home located in the Gated Golf Community of Cheval. This beautiful pool home boasts 5 Bedrooms, 4 baths along with an attached 2 car Garage. With the amazing lake view and private backyard, you will be transported into an Oasis and never want to leave! This large home is the perfect place to settle in to relax or get all your friends together for viewing Sunday football games! This home has plenty of room in the massive family room that backs up to the kitchen for quick access and ease. The upstairs level includes a loft with its own en­suite bathroom and walk-in closet and with 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, the possibilities are endless. The amazing pool is an added feature to this home with the in-ground spa overlooking the beautiful pond and scenery. Located on a very private and quiet cul­de­sac Conservation lot, this home is a gem and won't last long! The application fee is $60, $75 processing fee collected at move in.