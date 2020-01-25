All apartments in Keystone
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

4513 WILD PLUM LANE

4513 Wild Plum Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4513 Wild Plum Lane, Keystone, FL 33558
Villa Rosa

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This stunning home has everything you've been searching for! Entertain in the spacious kitchen with upgraded kitchen appliances, plenty of counter space and space for a breakfast nook. This charming home has dramatic and unique features such as an open floor plan and wood flooring. Behind the home is a screened patio perfect for relaxing and spending time with friends and family. Apply online today.

Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4513 WILD PLUM LANE have any available units?
4513 WILD PLUM LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 4513 WILD PLUM LANE have?
Some of 4513 WILD PLUM LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4513 WILD PLUM LANE currently offering any rent specials?
4513 WILD PLUM LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4513 WILD PLUM LANE pet-friendly?
No, 4513 WILD PLUM LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 4513 WILD PLUM LANE offer parking?
Yes, 4513 WILD PLUM LANE offers parking.
Does 4513 WILD PLUM LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4513 WILD PLUM LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4513 WILD PLUM LANE have a pool?
No, 4513 WILD PLUM LANE does not have a pool.
Does 4513 WILD PLUM LANE have accessible units?
No, 4513 WILD PLUM LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 4513 WILD PLUM LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4513 WILD PLUM LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4513 WILD PLUM LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4513 WILD PLUM LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

