4513 WILD PLUM LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This stunning home has everything you've been searching for! Entertain in the spacious kitchen with upgraded kitchen appliances, plenty of counter space and space for a breakfast nook. This charming home has dramatic and unique features such as an open floor plan and wood flooring. Behind the home is a screened patio perfect for relaxing and spending time with friends and family. Apply online today.



Live in a tech-friendly home. Smart Home is a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your front door, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer.