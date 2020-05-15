3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL

Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Be the first to live in this brand-new MI Home. This light and bright home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus an office/flex room. Gorgeous gray tile runs through the entire home and there is a tray ceiling in the living room. There is no carpet in this home! The kitchen has 42-inch white shaker cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a large island, and a natural gas range. Master suite has a tray ceiling and extra recessed lighting. The master bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops and a large walk-in shower with two shower heads. There are ceiling fans throughout the home. Lawn maintenance and pest control is included. Starkey Ranch is one of Tampa Bay’s premier master-planned communities with resort-style amenities. The community features multiple resort style swimming pools, splash pad, dog parks, parks, playgrounds, and miles of walking trails! Starkey Ranch amenities reflect your passion for the active life and a community lifestyle. Zoned for A-rated schools. Want to live next-door to a family member or friend? The identical home is for rent next-door at 3990 Night Start Trail. Do not miss this opportunity! Call now!