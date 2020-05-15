All apartments in Keystone
3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL

3982 Night Star Trl · No Longer Available
Location

3982 Night Star Trl, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
playground
pool
garage
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Be the first to live in this brand-new MI Home. This light and bright home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths plus an office/flex room. Gorgeous gray tile runs through the entire home and there is a tray ceiling in the living room. There is no carpet in this home! The kitchen has 42-inch white shaker cabinets with crown molding, granite countertops, a large island, and a natural gas range. Master suite has a tray ceiling and extra recessed lighting. The master bathroom has a double vanity with granite countertops and a large walk-in shower with two shower heads. There are ceiling fans throughout the home. Lawn maintenance and pest control is included. Starkey Ranch is one of Tampa Bay’s premier master-planned communities with resort-style amenities. The community features multiple resort style swimming pools, splash pad, dog parks, parks, playgrounds, and miles of walking trails! Starkey Ranch amenities reflect your passion for the active life and a community lifestyle. Zoned for A-rated schools. Want to live next-door to a family member or friend? The identical home is for rent next-door at 3990 Night Start Trail. Do not miss this opportunity! Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL have any available units?
3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL have?
Some of 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL offers parking.
Does 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL have a pool?
Yes, 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL has a pool.
Does 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL has units with dishwashers.
Does 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 3982 NIGHT STAR TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

