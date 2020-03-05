19607 Wyndmill Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Odessa! - Request a showing today to see this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car attached garage home For Rent located at Wyndham Lakes in Odessa. This home features spacious living, vaulted ceilings, natural light throughout and a picturesque rear yard water view. The quarts counter top kitchen is open to the family room for your convenience and conversation. The large master bedroom provides a sizable walk in closet and an on-suite bathroom including a stand-alone shower, separate garden tub and a double sink vanity. The additional bedrooms and bath are location on the opposite side of the home. Keep cool with the newer roof and energy efficient a/c system installed in 2016. Also enjoy the outdoor space with a built-in irrigation system, outdoor patio, and large backyard with views. This home is located in the highly regarded Steinbrenner High School district. Come see this one today and make it your new family home.



Rent: $1695

Security Deposit: $1695

Beds: 3

Bath: 2



For more information please contact:

Westcoast Management and Realty, Inc.

813-908-0766

www.wcmanagement.info



