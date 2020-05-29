19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking tennis court

McKitrick Elementary, Martinez Middle and Steinbrenner High School district.. this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Villa Rosa subdivision. Open great room floor plan featuring WOOD flooring in the great room and formal dining area. The great room also has a gas fireplace. All wet areas have ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen and both baths have granite counters, undermount sinks and newer plumbing fixtures. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and opens to the great room and an adjacent dining area. All kitchen appliances recently replaced with stainless steel appliances. The owners suite features a garden tub and separate shower, dual sinks and a extremely large walk in closet. Both the great room and owners suite open to a covered screened patio overlooking a pond, a great place to enjoy the sunset. Villa Rosa has a county park with tennis & basketball courts and ball field. Villa Rosa is next to all 3 schools and also has great access to the Veteran/Suncoast Parkway, making it an easy commute to Tampa International Airport and downtown. It is also located close to St. Joseph's North hospital. There is a light at the entrance of Villa Rosa making it easy to get in & out of community. Photos are outdated, stainless appliances & washer/dryer have been added. New brushed nickle light fixtures.