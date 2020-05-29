All apartments in Keystone
19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE

19407 Morden Blush Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19407 Morden Blush Drive, Keystone, FL 33558
Villa Rosa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
tennis court
McKitrick Elementary, Martinez Middle and Steinbrenner High School district.. this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located in Villa Rosa subdivision. Open great room floor plan featuring WOOD flooring in the great room and formal dining area. The great room also has a gas fireplace. All wet areas have ceramic tile flooring. The kitchen and both baths have granite counters, undermount sinks and newer plumbing fixtures. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and opens to the great room and an adjacent dining area. All kitchen appliances recently replaced with stainless steel appliances. The owners suite features a garden tub and separate shower, dual sinks and a extremely large walk in closet. Both the great room and owners suite open to a covered screened patio overlooking a pond, a great place to enjoy the sunset. Villa Rosa has a county park with tennis & basketball courts and ball field. Villa Rosa is next to all 3 schools and also has great access to the Veteran/Suncoast Parkway, making it an easy commute to Tampa International Airport and downtown. It is also located close to St. Joseph's North hospital. There is a light at the entrance of Villa Rosa making it easy to get in & out of community. Photos are outdated, stainless appliances & washer/dryer have been added. New brushed nickle light fixtures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE have any available units?
19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE have?
Some of 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE offers parking.
Does 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE have a pool?
No, 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19407 MORDEN BLUSH DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
