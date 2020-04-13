19402 Angel Ln

Amenities
A must see to appreciate, excuse our dust as we are in the final stage of a addition & repairs. 3/2/2 (2000 sf) home & large lanai, fenced back yard. Lots of closet space, ceiling fans etc. Located just a mile from TPC (Tampa Players Club Golf Complex) as well as the Suncoast Parkway, and Suncoast Trail, just north of Lutz Lake Fern Road and about a mile south of 54. Streaming Roku, Netflix, Prime, Hulu, Hallmark, History, National Geographic etc. & Internet, Trash & Garbage pick up, Water & Sewer are included.