Keystone, FL
19402 Angel Ln
Last updated April 13 2020 at 7:06 AM

19402 Angel Ln

19402 Angel Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19402 Angel Lane, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
A must see to appreciate, excuse our dust as we are in the final stage of a addition & repairs. 3/2/2 (2000 sf) home & large lanai, fenced back yard. Lots of closet space, ceiling fans etc. Located just a mile from TPC (Tampa Players Club Golf Complex) as well as the Suncoast Parkway, and Suncoast Trail, just north of Lutz Lake Fern Road and about a mile south of 54. Streaming Roku, Netflix, Prime, Hulu, Hallmark, History, National Geographic etc. & Internet, Trash & Garbage pick up, Water & Sewer are included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19402 Angel Ln have any available units?
19402 Angel Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 19402 Angel Ln have?
Some of 19402 Angel Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19402 Angel Ln currently offering any rent specials?
19402 Angel Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19402 Angel Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 19402 Angel Ln is pet friendly.
Does 19402 Angel Ln offer parking?
Yes, 19402 Angel Ln offers parking.
Does 19402 Angel Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19402 Angel Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19402 Angel Ln have a pool?
No, 19402 Angel Ln does not have a pool.
Does 19402 Angel Ln have accessible units?
No, 19402 Angel Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 19402 Angel Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19402 Angel Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 19402 Angel Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19402 Angel Ln has units with air conditioning.
