Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

18906 CRESCENT ROAD

18906 Crescent Road · No Longer Available
Location

18906 Crescent Road, Keystone, FL 33556

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Well maintained 3/2/2 home on 90 acre pristine Island Ford Lake Beach in Odessa. 125 Feet on the lake with a full view across the lake. Beautiful Sunsets.. New laminate floor in the living area and new tile in the kitchen. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified. Large enclosed/screened back patio and a boat house with a dock.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have any available units?
18906 CRESCENT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have?
Some of 18906 CRESCENT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18906 CRESCENT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18906 CRESCENT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18906 CRESCENT ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 18906 CRESCENT ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18906 CRESCENT ROAD offers parking.
Does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18906 CRESCENT ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have a pool?
No, 18906 CRESCENT ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18906 CRESCENT ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18906 CRESCENT ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18906 CRESCENT ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
