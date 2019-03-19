18906 CRESCENT ROAD

Amenities

Well maintained 3/2/2 home on 90 acre pristine Island Ford Lake Beach in Odessa. 125 Feet on the lake with a full view across the lake. Beautiful Sunsets.. New laminate floor in the living area and new tile in the kitchen. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified. Large enclosed/screened back patio and a boat house with a dock.