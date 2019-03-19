Well maintained 3/2/2 home on 90 acre pristine Island Ford Lake Beach in Odessa. 125 Feet on the lake with a full view across the lake. Beautiful Sunsets.. New laminate floor in the living area and new tile in the kitchen. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified. Large enclosed/screened back patio and a boat house with a dock.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have any available units?
18906 CRESCENT ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 18906 CRESCENT ROAD have?
Some of 18906 CRESCENT ROAD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18906 CRESCENT ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18906 CRESCENT ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.