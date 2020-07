Amenities

Be the first time live in this brand new townhome! 3 bedroom 2.5 baths in The Preserves in Odessa. Located right off Hwy 54 and the Suncoast/Veterans Express. End unit with pond view. All rooms and loft space is upstairs. Covered lanai (will be screened in). Community offers access to the Biking/Walking Trail, Clubhouse, two swimming pools and playground. Lots of shops and restaurants nearby in this booming area. No Pets.