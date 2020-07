Amenities

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION FOR LONG-TERM LEASE. Optimum living space with open concept kitchen situated between the living area and dining room. Covered lania and master bedroom ensuite, split from the other bedrooms and in the back of the home for privacy. The adequate size laundry room complete with washer/dryer. Pool and playground amenities available. 1st/last month's rent and security deposit required. NO APPLICATION FEE. READY TO MOVE IN.