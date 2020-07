Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the sought after gated Eagles Golf community in Odessa! This spacious home features fresh paint, a gorgeous updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a big master suite with a walk-in closet, indoor utility room with washer and dryer included and a 3 car garage. Lawncare also included in the rent! Do not miss out on the opportunity to rent this home, call now!