14604 MONDAVI COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Don't miss your opportunity to live in this beautiful home, located within the 24-hr. guarded, gated community of WATERCHASE. Owner may consider a lease purchase. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, + BONUS ROOM/Office with a heated pool in a private cul-de-sac. This must see home features a beautiful formal dining and family room with wood floors through all of the living areas. The backyard highlights a heated pool, and a huge screened-in patio. The kitchen showcases a center ISLAND with Corian counters, white cabinetry w/ beadboard backsplash, NEW STAINLESS appliances with gas range and a huge walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens into the breakfast room and GRAND family room with SOARING ceilings.There are two rooms downstairs including the master suite. The Master bathroom features double vanities, garden tub and a walk in shower. A spacious upstairs bonus room has a built-in wet bar with granite counters & wine fridge, perfect for entertaining! Two additional rooms are upstairs and a bonus loft area that makes a perfect homework station. Additional features include: Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, NEW Appliances 2019, NEW Patio Paint, 1 AC System 2017, NEWER Pool Heater & Motor, Hurricane Shutters, & Pavered Driveway. Enjoy RESORT-STYLE living with endless amenities including an AMAZING 6400 sq ft clubhouse with an on-site activities coordinator, 2 pools w/a spiral waterslide, fitness centers, basketball, 4 tennis courts, athletic field, playground, & Top A Rated school district!