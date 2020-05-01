All apartments in Keystone
Last updated May 1 2020 at 12:26 AM

14604 MONDAVI COURT

14604 Mondavi Court · No Longer Available
Location

14604 Mondavi Court, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss your opportunity to live in this beautiful home, located within the 24-hr. guarded, gated community of WATERCHASE. Owner may consider a lease purchase. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, + BONUS ROOM/Office with a heated pool in a private cul-de-sac. This must see home features a beautiful formal dining and family room with wood floors through all of the living areas. The backyard highlights a heated pool, and a huge screened-in patio. The kitchen showcases a center ISLAND with Corian counters, white cabinetry w/ beadboard backsplash, NEW STAINLESS appliances with gas range and a huge walk-in pantry. The kitchen opens into the breakfast room and GRAND family room with SOARING ceilings.There are two rooms downstairs including the master suite. The Master bathroom features double vanities, garden tub and a walk in shower. A spacious upstairs bonus room has a built-in wet bar with granite counters & wine fridge, perfect for entertaining! Two additional rooms are upstairs and a bonus loft area that makes a perfect homework station. Additional features include: Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, NEW Appliances 2019, NEW Patio Paint, 1 AC System 2017, NEWER Pool Heater & Motor, Hurricane Shutters, & Pavered Driveway. Enjoy RESORT-STYLE living with endless amenities including an AMAZING 6400 sq ft clubhouse with an on-site activities coordinator, 2 pools w/a spiral waterslide, fitness centers, basketball, 4 tennis courts, athletic field, playground, & Top A Rated school district!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14604 MONDAVI COURT have any available units?
14604 MONDAVI COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14604 MONDAVI COURT have?
Some of 14604 MONDAVI COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14604 MONDAVI COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14604 MONDAVI COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14604 MONDAVI COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14604 MONDAVI COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14604 MONDAVI COURT offer parking?
Yes, 14604 MONDAVI COURT offers parking.
Does 14604 MONDAVI COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14604 MONDAVI COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14604 MONDAVI COURT have a pool?
Yes, 14604 MONDAVI COURT has a pool.
Does 14604 MONDAVI COURT have accessible units?
No, 14604 MONDAVI COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14604 MONDAVI COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14604 MONDAVI COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14604 MONDAVI COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14604 MONDAVI COURT has units with air conditioning.

