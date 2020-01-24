14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE

Amenities

This is a must see! 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home. Rare opportunity to rent in Waterchase, one of the most desirable gated communities of Tampa! This Morrison home has $40,000+ in builder upgrades! Pristine and move in ready! Just painted, newer carpet, 42" cabinets with crown and rope trim, Zodiak counters. 12 foot ceilings, transom windows, and over sized 3 car garage, large corner lot. Located near a cul de sac, very quiet streets. The guard gated Waterchase community has a multi-million dollar clubhouse, 2 story waterslide pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, Olympic size pool, multi-purpose field and activities director that coordinates numerous social events for all ages such as Breakfast with Critters, Dive-in Movie Night, Waterchase Luau, Mystery Dinner, Musicpalooza, etc. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, golf courses, Veterans Expressway, Tampa airport, and beaches. Come live the dream. Resort style living.