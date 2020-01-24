All apartments in Keystone
14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE
Last updated January 24 2020 at 8:46 AM

14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE

14601 Tudor Chase Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14601 Tudor Chase Drive, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a must see! 4 Bedroom, 3 bath, 3 car garage home. Rare opportunity to rent in Waterchase, one of the most desirable gated communities of Tampa! This Morrison home has $40,000+ in builder upgrades! Pristine and move in ready! Just painted, newer carpet, 42" cabinets with crown and rope trim, Zodiak counters. 12 foot ceilings, transom windows, and over sized 3 car garage, large corner lot. Located near a cul de sac, very quiet streets. The guard gated Waterchase community has a multi-million dollar clubhouse, 2 story waterslide pool, fitness center, tennis and basketball courts, Olympic size pool, multi-purpose field and activities director that coordinates numerous social events for all ages such as Breakfast with Critters, Dive-in Movie Night, Waterchase Luau, Mystery Dinner, Musicpalooza, etc. Conveniently located near restaurants, shopping, golf courses, Veterans Expressway, Tampa airport, and beaches. Come live the dream. Resort style living.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE have any available units?
14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE have?
Some of 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14601 TUDOR CHASE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

