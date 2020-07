Amenities

in unit laundry garage microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Great opportunity to rent a spacious home in a very convenient location! Don't wait, because this won't last long. Tucked away, you will find this home very comfortable with immaculate flooring throughout. The backyard is spacious, with amazing views to enjoy the Florida weather. Lawn care and a washer/dryer is included with the rental. Call for your showing today!