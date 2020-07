Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 2 bed 2.5 bath 1 car garage townhouse in the Westchase area of Tampa. This is a fantastic townhouse with Two large bedrooms and plenty of closet spaces. Large open concept kitchen. Big Court yard in the back of the home that leads up the the garage. Near to many amenities including shopping centers, restaurants, major highways and much more.