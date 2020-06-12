All apartments in Keystone
Find more places like 14155 STILTON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keystone, FL
/
14155 STILTON STREET
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

14155 STILTON STREET

14155 Stilton Street · (813) 426-7210
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Keystone
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

14155 Stilton Street, Keystone, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home., eat-in kitchen breakfast nook, large center island with storage. Half bath conveniently located on main floor. Master bathroom features separate his/her sinks, garden tub with shower. Spacious screened in patio space just off the kitchen complete with brick pavers! Oversized 2 car garage. Top Rated Schools; Bryant Elementary, Farnell Middle, and Sickles High School! Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Awesome LOCATION with quick access to Tampa Int'l Airport, major roads and beaches. It’s a great place to live. Make an appointment to see it …

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14155 STILTON STREET have any available units?
14155 STILTON STREET has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14155 STILTON STREET have?
Some of 14155 STILTON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14155 STILTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
14155 STILTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14155 STILTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 14155 STILTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 14155 STILTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 14155 STILTON STREET does offer parking.
Does 14155 STILTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14155 STILTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14155 STILTON STREET have a pool?
No, 14155 STILTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 14155 STILTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 14155 STILTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 14155 STILTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14155 STILTON STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 14155 STILTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 14155 STILTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14155 STILTON STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Keystone 2 BedroomsKeystone 3 Bedrooms
Keystone Apartments with GarageKeystone Apartments with Gym
Keystone Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FL
Largo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FL
Lutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity