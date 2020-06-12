14155 STILTON STREET

Amenities
This Beautiful Townhome in Hampton Lakes in Westchase area is for rent. It features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, Black Appliances, Laminate flooring throughout the home., eat-in kitchen breakfast nook, large center island with storage. Half bath conveniently located on main floor. Master bathroom features separate his/her sinks, garden tub with shower. Spacious screened in patio space just off the kitchen complete with brick pavers! Oversized 2 car garage. Top Rated Schools; Bryant Elementary, Farnell Middle, and Sickles High School! Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Awesome LOCATION with quick access to Tampa Int'l Airport, major roads and beaches. It’s a great place to live. Make an appointment to see it …