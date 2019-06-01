14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Super nice townhouse in the beautifully maintained gated community of Hampton Place located in the Westchase area of Tampa where you will enjoy newer shops, restaurants, easy access to the fun of Tampa Bay Downs and A rated Public Schools! Hampton Chase has a huge open field beside the community pool and pond, for folks of all ages to enjoy healthy outdoor games, relax in the gazebo or just walk your dog along the sidewalk and chat with your neighbors and guests. The downstairs flooring is tiled for easier maintenance and the open great room effect makes for the perfect entertainment area. All appliances including washer and dryer are included. The master bedroom suite has a huge walk-in closet and a screened balcony while the master bath offers a garden tub, glass enclosed shower and double vanity. There is also a double vanity in the hall bathroom and lots of closet space in each bedrooms. Be sure to view this 'jewel' before making your decision on your new home.