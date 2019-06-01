All apartments in Keystone
Keystone, FL
14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE
Last updated June 1 2019

14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE

14109 Waterville Cir · No Longer Available
Location

14109 Waterville Cir, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super nice townhouse in the beautifully maintained gated community of Hampton Place located in the Westchase area of Tampa where you will enjoy newer shops, restaurants, easy access to the fun of Tampa Bay Downs and A rated Public Schools! Hampton Chase has a huge open field beside the community pool and pond, for folks of all ages to enjoy healthy outdoor games, relax in the gazebo or just walk your dog along the sidewalk and chat with your neighbors and guests. The downstairs flooring is tiled for easier maintenance and the open great room effect makes for the perfect entertainment area. All appliances including washer and dryer are included. The master bedroom suite has a huge walk-in closet and a screened balcony while the master bath offers a garden tub, glass enclosed shower and double vanity. There is also a double vanity in the hall bathroom and lots of closet space in each bedrooms. Be sure to view this 'jewel' before making your decision on your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have any available units?
14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have?
Some of 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14109 WATERVILLE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
