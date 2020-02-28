All apartments in Keystone
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

12812 Killarney Ct

12812 Killarney Court · No Longer Available
Location

12812 Killarney Court, Keystone, FL 33556
Eagles

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 3BR/2BA pool home with 2 car garage on golf course in Nine Eagles. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

LAWN MAINTENANCE, PEST CONTROL AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Beautiful 3BR/2BA home with 2 car garage that backs up to golf course in Canterbury North in Nine Eagle. The is home is great for golf lovers. Home features spacious living/dining room combo, large family room off kitchen, inside utility room with washer/dryer included and screen patio with pool and jacuzzi. Wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Great eat-in kitchen with pantry, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar, wood cabinets and granite countertops. Great master bedroom looks out to screened pool area and features a large master bath with double sinks, walk-in shower, water closet, garden tub and walk in closet. Split bedroom floorplan with 2 guest rooms and guest/pool bath. Great location in Nine Eagles close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Home also available with furnished bedrooms, family room and kitchen for a higher rental rate. Call now to view this great home.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1686751?accessKey=5e3f

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5527442)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12812 Killarney Ct have any available units?
12812 Killarney Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12812 Killarney Ct have?
Some of 12812 Killarney Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12812 Killarney Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12812 Killarney Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12812 Killarney Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12812 Killarney Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12812 Killarney Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12812 Killarney Ct offers parking.
Does 12812 Killarney Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12812 Killarney Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12812 Killarney Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12812 Killarney Ct has a pool.
Does 12812 Killarney Ct have accessible units?
No, 12812 Killarney Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12812 Killarney Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12812 Killarney Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12812 Killarney Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12812 Killarney Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

