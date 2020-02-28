12812 Killarney Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage

Spacious 3BR/2BA pool home with 2 car garage on golf course in Nine Eagles. - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



LAWN MAINTENANCE, PEST CONTROL AND POOL MAINTENANCE INCLUDED. Beautiful 3BR/2BA home with 2 car garage that backs up to golf course in Canterbury North in Nine Eagle. The is home is great for golf lovers. Home features spacious living/dining room combo, large family room off kitchen, inside utility room with washer/dryer included and screen patio with pool and jacuzzi. Wood and ceramic tile flooring throughout. Great eat-in kitchen with pantry, stainless steel appliances, large breakfast bar, wood cabinets and granite countertops. Great master bedroom looks out to screened pool area and features a large master bath with double sinks, walk-in shower, water closet, garden tub and walk in closet. Split bedroom floorplan with 2 guest rooms and guest/pool bath. Great location in Nine Eagles close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Home also available with furnished bedrooms, family room and kitchen for a higher rental rate. Call now to view this great home.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1686751?accessKey=5e3f



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact Joe Nunez with Rent Solutions at 813-393-6959.



No Cats Allowed



