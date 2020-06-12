All apartments in Keystone
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:18 PM

12635 WESTON DRIVE

12635 Weston Drive · (813) 855-4982
Location

12635 Weston Drive, Keystone, FL 33626

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1367 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street. This townhouse is totally upgraded, has granite counter tops, modern light fixtures, and stone vanities. Dark cabinets and appliances with bronzed hardware. There is a dinette area in the kitchen plus a breakfast bar. The living area features living room and dining area combination with a powder room great for entertaining. Two bedrooms upstairs each of the with their own baths. The master bedroom has a large walking closet and the bath has double sinks and large bath tub. The laundry area it's conveniently located upstairs, including the washer and dryer. This unit has a large screened in patio and a double car garage. Come and see this great property I guarantee you it will make you want to stay!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12635 WESTON DRIVE have any available units?
12635 WESTON DRIVE has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12635 WESTON DRIVE have?
Some of 12635 WESTON DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12635 WESTON DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12635 WESTON DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12635 WESTON DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12635 WESTON DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 12635 WESTON DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12635 WESTON DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 12635 WESTON DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12635 WESTON DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12635 WESTON DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12635 WESTON DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12635 WESTON DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12635 WESTON DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12635 WESTON DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12635 WESTON DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12635 WESTON DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12635 WESTON DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
