12635 WESTON DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Great opportunity to live in the well kept community of Hampton Lakes in Main Street. For immediate move in! Walk to get your coffee, and groceries. The pool is just across the street. This townhouse is totally upgraded, has granite counter tops, modern light fixtures, and stone vanities. Dark cabinets and appliances with bronzed hardware. There is a dinette area in the kitchen plus a breakfast bar. The living area features living room and dining area combination with a powder room great for entertaining. Two bedrooms upstairs each of the with their own baths. The master bedroom has a large walking closet and the bath has double sinks and large bath tub. The laundry area it's conveniently located upstairs, including the washer and dryer. This unit has a large screened in patio and a double car garage. Come and see this great property I guarantee you it will make you want to stay!