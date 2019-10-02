12609 BASSBROOK LANE

Amenities

Beautiful Hampton Lakes Townhouse for rent. Updated features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, updated light fixtures, bamboo wood flooring throughout main living areas, eat-in kitchen breakfast nook, large center island with storage, stainless steel appliances, and additional formal dining room. Half bath conveniently located on main floor. Newer carpet installed 2017 throughout upstairs loft area and 3 bedrooms. Huge master bedroom with rock accent wall and large windows. Master bathroom features separate his/her vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Nests thermostats both on upper and lower floors. Ring Video doorbell. Spacious screened in patio space just off family room. Oversized 2 car garage. Zoned for Top Rated Schools; Bryant Elementary, Farnell Middle, and Sickles High School! Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Welcome Home!