Keystone, FL
12609 BASSBROOK LANE
Last updated October 2 2019

12609 BASSBROOK LANE

12609 Bassbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12609 Bassbrook Lane, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Hampton Lakes Townhouse for rent. Updated features include granite counter tops, upgraded cabinets, updated light fixtures, bamboo wood flooring throughout main living areas, eat-in kitchen breakfast nook, large center island with storage, stainless steel appliances, and additional formal dining room. Half bath conveniently located on main floor. Newer carpet installed 2017 throughout upstairs loft area and 3 bedrooms. Huge master bedroom with rock accent wall and large windows. Master bathroom features separate his/her vanities, garden tub, and separate shower. Nests thermostats both on upper and lower floors. Ring Video doorbell. Spacious screened in patio space just off family room. Oversized 2 car garage. Zoned for Top Rated Schools; Bryant Elementary, Farnell Middle, and Sickles High School! Walking distance to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12609 BASSBROOK LANE have any available units?
12609 BASSBROOK LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12609 BASSBROOK LANE have?
Some of 12609 BASSBROOK LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12609 BASSBROOK LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12609 BASSBROOK LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12609 BASSBROOK LANE pet-friendly?
No, 12609 BASSBROOK LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 12609 BASSBROOK LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12609 BASSBROOK LANE offers parking.
Does 12609 BASSBROOK LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12609 BASSBROOK LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12609 BASSBROOK LANE have a pool?
No, 12609 BASSBROOK LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12609 BASSBROOK LANE have accessible units?
No, 12609 BASSBROOK LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12609 BASSBROOK LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12609 BASSBROOK LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12609 BASSBROOK LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12609 BASSBROOK LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
