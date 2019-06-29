12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage internet access

Immaculate, like NEW unit is absolutely stunning, The Andover II: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath and 1 Car Garage, Townhome. As you enter the home you will appreciate the modern, completely open layout, high ceilings, large kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. There is a patio off the back with overlooking to POND, RELAX ON THE OPEN LANAI WHILE OBSERVING NATURE AT ITS BEST! Half bath for convenience on the first level. The second floor features spacious master bedroom, which includes a beautiful bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. Split bedrooms on the second floor allows privacy for the 2 guest rooms and guest bath. This home has an upstairs laundry room, linen closets and storage under steps.

South Hampton has so much to offer and we have no doubt that you will LOVE being a part of something so wonderful! This gated community is very private off the beaten path.

All utilities includes building exterior, community pool, ground maintenance, pest control, roof, water/sewer, you only pay electricity and internet. IDEAL LOCATION for access to Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties and within minutes of shopping, with a lovely community pool, 2 neighborhood playgrounds very close to home, quick access to nearby bike/running trails, top-rated public schools. Located minutes to to West Chase shopping and restaurants, beautiful parks, less than 10mins from Tampa Bay waterfront, 20mins to Tampa International airport.

Please come visit us as we'd love to share it with you!