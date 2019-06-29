All apartments in Keystone
12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE

12533 Streamdale Dr · No Longer Available
Location

12533 Streamdale Dr, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Immaculate, like NEW unit is absolutely stunning, The Andover II: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath and 1 Car Garage, Townhome. As you enter the home you will appreciate the modern, completely open layout, high ceilings, large kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. There is a patio off the back with overlooking to POND, RELAX ON THE OPEN LANAI WHILE OBSERVING NATURE AT ITS BEST! Half bath for convenience on the first level. The second floor features spacious master bedroom, which includes a beautiful bathroom and oversized walk-in closet. Split bedrooms on the second floor allows privacy for the 2 guest rooms and guest bath. This home has an upstairs laundry room, linen closets and storage under steps.
South Hampton has so much to offer and we have no doubt that you will LOVE being a part of something so wonderful! This gated community is very private off the beaten path.
All utilities includes building exterior, community pool, ground maintenance, pest control, roof, water/sewer, you only pay electricity and internet. IDEAL LOCATION for access to Pinellas and Hillsborough Counties and within minutes of shopping, with a lovely community pool, 2 neighborhood playgrounds very close to home, quick access to nearby bike/running trails, top-rated public schools. Located minutes to to West Chase shopping and restaurants, beautiful parks, less than 10mins from Tampa Bay waterfront, 20mins to Tampa International airport.
Please come visit us as we'd love to share it with you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE have any available units?
12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE have?
Some of 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12533 STREAMDALE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
