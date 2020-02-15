12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground

Wow! Fantastic home on quiet conservation. Popular floor plan features formal living and dining rooms. The spacious family room opens out to a LARGE screened lanai. Enjoy quiet evenings out on the covered patio deck. The bright kitchen features a beautiful granite counters and a breakfast bar that spills into the family room. This great home is move in ready . This lovely rental is located in desirable Westwood Lakes. Westwood Lakes offers a park and playground, running, roller blading and biking trails. Rent includes lawn service.