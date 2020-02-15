All apartments in Keystone
12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE

12526 Blazing Star Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12526 Blazing Star Drive, Keystone, FL 33626
Westwood Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
playground
Wow! Fantastic home on quiet conservation. Popular floor plan features formal living and dining rooms. The spacious family room opens out to a LARGE screened lanai. Enjoy quiet evenings out on the covered patio deck. The bright kitchen features a beautiful granite counters and a breakfast bar that spills into the family room. This great home is move in ready . This lovely rental is located in desirable Westwood Lakes. Westwood Lakes offers a park and playground, running, roller blading and biking trails. Rent includes lawn service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have any available units?
12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have?
Some of 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12526 BLAZING STAR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
