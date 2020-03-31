12508 DEERBERRY LANE

Amenities

VERY NICE Westwood Lakes home located in a GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! Terrific curb appeal with BRAND NEW EXTERIOR PAINT (the current photo does not show the brand new exterior paint) and a wonderful cul-de-sac location. This home features BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS in all the main rooms of the house, neutral interior paint colors, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Everything is in excellent condition - and there are many upgrades. BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER. Sliding glass doors from the family room lead to a covered patio and the backyard is private. Lawn service is included. The neighborhood is excellent - convenient to shops and restaurants. Walk, run or bike through the neighborhood and enjoy the pristine ponds and trees of the natural surroundings. There is a neighborhood park and basketball court. Excellent A-rated schools are close by: Mary Bryant Elementary, Farnell Middle and Sickles High. Available for occupancy March 24, 2020. One small pet will be considered.