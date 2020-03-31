All apartments in Keystone
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:29 AM

12508 DEERBERRY LANE

12508 Deerberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

12508 Deerberry Lane, Keystone, FL 33626
Westwood Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
VERY NICE Westwood Lakes home located in a GATED NEIGHBORHOOD! Terrific curb appeal with BRAND NEW EXTERIOR PAINT (the current photo does not show the brand new exterior paint) and a wonderful cul-de-sac location. This home features BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS in all the main rooms of the house, neutral interior paint colors, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, wood cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Everything is in excellent condition - and there are many upgrades. BRAND NEW WASHER AND DRYER. Sliding glass doors from the family room lead to a covered patio and the backyard is private. Lawn service is included. The neighborhood is excellent - convenient to shops and restaurants. Walk, run or bike through the neighborhood and enjoy the pristine ponds and trees of the natural surroundings. There is a neighborhood park and basketball court. Excellent A-rated schools are close by: Mary Bryant Elementary, Farnell Middle and Sickles High. Available for occupancy March 24, 2020. One small pet will be considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12508 DEERBERRY LANE have any available units?
12508 DEERBERRY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 12508 DEERBERRY LANE have?
Some of 12508 DEERBERRY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12508 DEERBERRY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
12508 DEERBERRY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12508 DEERBERRY LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12508 DEERBERRY LANE is pet friendly.
Does 12508 DEERBERRY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 12508 DEERBERRY LANE offers parking.
Does 12508 DEERBERRY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12508 DEERBERRY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12508 DEERBERRY LANE have a pool?
No, 12508 DEERBERRY LANE does not have a pool.
Does 12508 DEERBERRY LANE have accessible units?
No, 12508 DEERBERRY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 12508 DEERBERRY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12508 DEERBERRY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12508 DEERBERRY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12508 DEERBERRY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
