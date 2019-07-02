12503 ROYAL DUBLIN AVENUE

Amenities
Beautiful and Spacious Pool Home within the Eagles Golf Community with spectacular views of the golf course. Elegant Glass Double Door entryway. Large living room leads to a formal dining room w/chandelier, decorative crown molding and neutral tile and wall color throughout. The kitchen is supurb w/stainless steel appliances, refrigerator w/French doors and dble door bottom freezer. Gorgeous granite with updated cabinets, pleasing backsplash, desk area, wet bar w/sink, 2 food pantry closets & eat-in kitchen. Bright and Light throughout with 2 large sliding glass (pocket) doors that open up to the lanai and pool area from Kitchen and Family Room. Family room w/wood fireplace. 5th bedroom, Den, or Playroom conveniently located off family room. Laundry room with utility sink, cabinets and Front Load Washer & Dryer. Grand Staircase w/beautiful chandelier leads to 2nd floor. Large Master Suite w/sitting area, 2 walk-in closets, & French doors leading to walk out deck where you’ll enjoy stunning views of the golf course. Recently updated Master bath w/garden tub and separate shower. 2nd, 3rd and 4th bedrooms and updated 2nd bath w/granite counters & Dble sinks. Huge bonus room with built-in wet bar w/Fridge, cabinetry, and pull down movie screen. Great Lanai area with lots of under roof, outdoor kitchen area with a beautiful large pool w/golf course views. Community amenities include, 24 hour manned gated access, Tennis & Basketball Courts, Playground & Picnic Area, Two 18 Hole Golf Courses and Clubhouse.