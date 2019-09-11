11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool guest suite hot tub tennis court

BEAUTIFUL WATERVIEWS as you enter this LIGHT and BRIGHT 4 BR,4 BATH POOL home with OFFICE,BONUS ROOM and FIRST floor FLORIDA ROOM. Located within the 24 hour guard gated, private Mar Azul section of Waterchase. This home has been well maintained from the stately Brick Paved drive and CUSTOM glass doors to the PRIVATE Patio/Lanai - an open layout with 12 foot ceilings. As you enter you are greeted to a Formal Living and Dining Area with a direct Waterview New Contemporary Flooring throughout the living areas. This popular split floor plan has a large Master suite and large secondary Bedrooms. The fourth bedroom adjacent to the Florida/Sunroom could easily be an in law or guest suite. Enjoy the large kitchen with Center Island and ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Pool and spa are perfect for entertaining family and friends.Plenty of space to play in one of the LARGEST BACKYARDS in Waterchase! New energy efficient pool and water heater,new pool pump,new Water Heater This is a must see!Bryant, Farnell and Sickles HIgh School Waterchase boasts a multi-million dollar clubhouse, junior Olympic sized pool, 2-story water-slide pool, covered turf playground, tennis/basketball courts, multipurpose field, 24 hour manned security gate, & full time activities director that coordinates events; summer camps, Dive in Movies. Convenient location to A rated schools. Tampa International - 30 min to the BEACH!