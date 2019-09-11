All apartments in Keystone
11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT
Last updated September 11 2019 at 3:24 AM

11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT

11818 Shire Wycliffe Court · No Longer Available
Location

11818 Shire Wycliffe Court, Keystone, FL 33626

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest suite
hot tub
tennis court
BEAUTIFUL WATERVIEWS as you enter this LIGHT and BRIGHT 4 BR,4 BATH POOL home with OFFICE,BONUS ROOM and FIRST floor FLORIDA ROOM. Located within the 24 hour guard gated, private Mar Azul section of Waterchase. This home has been well maintained from the stately Brick Paved drive and CUSTOM glass doors to the PRIVATE Patio/Lanai - an open layout with 12 foot ceilings. As you enter you are greeted to a Formal Living and Dining Area with a direct Waterview New Contemporary Flooring throughout the living areas. This popular split floor plan has a large Master suite and large secondary Bedrooms. The fourth bedroom adjacent to the Florida/Sunroom could easily be an in law or guest suite. Enjoy the large kitchen with Center Island and ALL NEW APPLIANCES. Pool and spa are perfect for entertaining family and friends.Plenty of space to play in one of the LARGEST BACKYARDS in Waterchase! New energy efficient pool and water heater,new pool pump,new Water Heater This is a must see!Bryant, Farnell and Sickles HIgh School Waterchase boasts a multi-million dollar clubhouse, junior Olympic sized pool, 2-story water-slide pool, covered turf playground, tennis/basketball courts, multipurpose field, 24 hour manned security gate, & full time activities director that coordinates events; summer camps, Dive in Movies. Convenient location to A rated schools. Tampa International - 30 min to the BEACH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have any available units?
11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keystone, FL.
What amenities does 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have?
Some of 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keystone.
Does 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT offer parking?
Yes, 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT offers parking.
Does 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT has a pool.
Does 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have accessible units?
No, 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11818 SHIRE WYCLIFFE COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
