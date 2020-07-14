The Quarry

Lease Length: 11, 12 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet/month
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lb Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Surface Lot.