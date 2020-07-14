All apartments in Key West
Find more places like The Quarry.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key West, FL
/
The Quarry
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:09 PM

The Quarry

10 Betty Rose Drive · (254) 531-2109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key West
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

10 Betty Rose Drive, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Quarry.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
cats allowed
Welcome to The Quarry, a residential community in Key West, FL featuring one, two, and three bedroom apartments. Spacious layouts welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location close to shopping, dining and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 11, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet/month
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 40 lb Weight Limit, Pet Interview Required
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Surface Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Quarry have any available units?
The Quarry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Key West, FL.
What amenities does The Quarry have?
Some of The Quarry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Quarry currently offering any rent specials?
The Quarry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Quarry pet-friendly?
Yes, The Quarry is pet friendly.
Does The Quarry offer parking?
Yes, The Quarry offers parking.
Does The Quarry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Quarry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Quarry have a pool?
Yes, The Quarry has a pool.
Does The Quarry have accessible units?
No, The Quarry does not have accessible units.
Does The Quarry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Quarry has units with dishwashers.
Does The Quarry have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Quarry has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The Quarry?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key West Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Marathon, FLBig Pine Key, FL
Big Coppitt Key, FL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity