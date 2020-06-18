1315 Reynolds Street

Amenities

6 MONTH Rental - Adorable Furnished Casa Marina 1/1 Cottage - Available early June 2020 thru mid-December 2020. Move right into this cozy, adorable 1/1 cottage located in a lovely Casa marina neighborhood. This furnished cottage features gleaming tile floors, cathedral ceilings, lots of windows, central AC and a large shared deck. On-street parking. 2 people max. Sorry no Pets. $1775/mo plus water & electric. Basic cable, WiFi, and weekly housekeeping included. First/Last/Security. Please call to schedule a showing: 305-296-6996



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2086861)