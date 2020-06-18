All apartments in Key West
1315 Reynolds Street
1315 Reynolds Street

1315 Reynolds Street · No Longer Available
Location

1315 Reynolds Street, Key West, FL 33040

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
furnished
range
6 MONTH Rental - Adorable Furnished Casa Marina 1/1 Cottage - Available early June 2020 thru mid-December 2020. Move right into this cozy, adorable 1/1 cottage located in a lovely Casa marina neighborhood. This furnished cottage features gleaming tile floors, cathedral ceilings, lots of windows, central AC and a large shared deck. On-street parking. 2 people max. Sorry no Pets. $1775/mo plus water & electric. Basic cable, WiFi, and weekly housekeeping included. First/Last/Security. Please call to schedule a showing: 305-296-6996

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1315 Reynolds Street have any available units?
1315 Reynolds Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Key West, FL.
What amenities does 1315 Reynolds Street have?
Some of 1315 Reynolds Street's amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1315 Reynolds Street currently offering any rent specials?
1315 Reynolds Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1315 Reynolds Street pet-friendly?
No, 1315 Reynolds Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key West.
Does 1315 Reynolds Street offer parking?
No, 1315 Reynolds Street does not offer parking.
Does 1315 Reynolds Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1315 Reynolds Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1315 Reynolds Street have a pool?
No, 1315 Reynolds Street does not have a pool.
Does 1315 Reynolds Street have accessible units?
No, 1315 Reynolds Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1315 Reynolds Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1315 Reynolds Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1315 Reynolds Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1315 Reynolds Street has units with air conditioning.
