All apartments in Key West
Find more places like 1121 Southard St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Key West, FL
/
1121 Southard St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

1121 Southard St

1121 Southard Street · (305) 296-6996
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Key West
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all

Location

1121 Southard Street, Key West, FL 33040

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 Southard St · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1080 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
1121 Southard St Available 05/19/20 Beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with a private pool in Old Town - This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath fully furnished home with a private pool is located in the heart of Old Town. Well-appointed and perfectly decorated, this home combines historic character with the best of modern living. A wonderful open floor plan with an abundance of windows fills this home with natural light. Relax on the charming front porch overlooking the garden and Southard Street or on the spacious and private backyard deck, complete with a private pool. This home features a well-equipped kitchen, AC, washer/dryer, and fenced yard. Bike or walk to shops, bars, restaurants, Duval Street, and all that Key West has to offer. 1080 sqft. Off street parking. Sorry no pets. Available mid May for a long term rental $4,250/month plus utilities plus monthly pool fee. First/Last/Security. Please call for a showing: 305-296-6996

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4118489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Southard St have any available units?
1121 Southard St has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1121 Southard St have?
Some of 1121 Southard St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Southard St currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Southard St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Southard St pet-friendly?
No, 1121 Southard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Key West.
Does 1121 Southard St offer parking?
Yes, 1121 Southard St does offer parking.
Does 1121 Southard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Southard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Southard St have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Southard St has a pool.
Does 1121 Southard St have accessible units?
No, 1121 Southard St does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Southard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1121 Southard St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1121 Southard St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1121 Southard St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1121 Southard St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Key West Apartments with BalconyKey West Apartments with Parking
Key West Apartments with PoolKey West Furnished Apartments
Key West Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Marathon, FLBig Pine Key, FL
Big Coppitt Key, FL
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity