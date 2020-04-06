Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

1121 Southard St Available 05/19/20 Beautifully furnished 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath home with a private pool in Old Town - This beautiful 2-bedroom, 2.5-bath fully furnished home with a private pool is located in the heart of Old Town. Well-appointed and perfectly decorated, this home combines historic character with the best of modern living. A wonderful open floor plan with an abundance of windows fills this home with natural light. Relax on the charming front porch overlooking the garden and Southard Street or on the spacious and private backyard deck, complete with a private pool. This home features a well-equipped kitchen, AC, washer/dryer, and fenced yard. Bike or walk to shops, bars, restaurants, Duval Street, and all that Key West has to offer. 1080 sqft. Off street parking. Sorry no pets. Available mid May for a long term rental $4,250/month plus utilities plus monthly pool fee. First/Last/Security. Please call for a showing: 305-296-6996



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4118489)