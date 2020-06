Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME 3/2/2 WITH DEN IN THE WONDERFUL SUBDIVISION OF KEY VISTA! THE HOUSE FEATURES AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN, 12 FOOT CATHEDRAL CEILINGS, LOTS OF STORAGE, EAT IN KITCHEN, WALK IN CLOSET, TILE FLOORS IN COMMON AREAS AND WOOD IN BEDROOMS, PLANTATION SHUTTERS. IT HAS A BEAUTIFUL FENCED IN YARD AND LOOKS OUT OVER A BASEBALL FIELD. NEW APPLIANCES, AND OTHER UPGRADES. LOCATED OFF US19, CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS. THIS IS A HOUSE TO BE PROUD OF.