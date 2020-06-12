19 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL with balcony

"We had it all / Just like Bogie and Bacall / Starring in our own late late show / Sailing away to Key Largo." -- From "Key Largo" by Bertie Higgins

The hit single "Key Largo" spent 17 weeks on the Top 40 List in 1981 and was certified Gold in 1982. It was inspired by a 1948 movie of the same name that starred Bacall and Bogart. Key Largo is "Gold" to many people, and is known as an ecotourism center as well as a diving capital with numerous wrecks and reefs to explore. At the northern end of the Florida Keys, it occupies a spit of land that is legendary for its casual island lifestyle, "where reality ends and tranquility begins." See more