Apartment List
/
FL
/
key largo
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:09 AM

19 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
30 Units Available
Keys Lake Villas
106003 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,212
1349 sqft
Welcome to our new Townhome Apartment Community at Keys Lake Villas in Key Largo, Florida! Since the beginning of time the water has called to travelers and now at Keys Lake Villas, paradise is at your front door.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
484 summerland Road
484 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This is a private Compound built on 2017 with only 3 exclusive waterfront Penthouse - Available now is PH 1 first floor- Modern & stylish - Living room and dining area together - open modern kitchen -breakfast counter - 2 master bedrooms 2 full

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
155 S Coco Plum Road
155 South Coco Plum Road, Key Largo, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3214 sqft
Long-term 12 month minimum rental. This property is one of a kind with Ocean front views and a dock on a canal with davits out back.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
20 Pelican Road
20 Pelican Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1792 sqft
Key Largo Waterfront home 3 BED 3Bath with pool two big open Porch newly furniture with pool table boat ramp on the property for all your water toys. Enyoy Tropical Living

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
980 Oleander Road
980 Oleander Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Newly remodeled single family home. New Marble tiled floors, new Kitchen cabinets, New SS appliance, freshly painted. Privacy fenced back yard, under roof back porch, plenty of off street parking .

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
60 Central Avenue
60 Central Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
824 sqft
Ideal for your vacation. Beautiful, Peaceful, Private Key''s Rustic house, on stills, surrounded by trees. It feels like a cabin in the mountains, however you'll have a partial view of the Bay from the screened front porch.Enjoy beautiful Sunsets.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
478 summerland Road
478 Summerland Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2500 sqft
Luxury paradise Penthouse - 3 bed 3 baths - living room dining area -Large modern kitchen with top of the line appliances - washer & Dryer - private carport - marble floor.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
41 North Drive
41 North Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
2879 sqft
Unique Waterfront Home with bay front view -deep canal - Luxury living -Round built home offers 3 bed 2 baths living area open kitchen -tile -bright -wraparound terrace- downstairs offers a large one bedroom apartment steps from the water - Pool

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
179 Lorelane Place
179 Lorelane Place, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful canalfront pool home located in Key Largo. Partially furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with cathedral ceilings, open concept layout and large back porch. Covered parking, tons of storage and washer and dryer located downstairs.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
18
18 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1306 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION in one of the most desirable Bayfront Edgewater area, Arts & Entertainment District. Fully custom finished 2 BEDS/2.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
293 St Thomas Avenue
293 St Thomas Avenue, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1362 sqft
you will fall in love with this luxury vacation rental that is on few steps to the beach... perfect getaway for boaters great canal acces to Ocean and close proximity to reefs on the outskirts of John Pennekamp as well as Rodriguez Key...

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9 Miami Dr, Lot 17 Key Largo Park
9 Miami Drive, Key Largo, FL
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1032 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house on quiet street in Key Largo Park.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
4 Grassy Rd
4 Grassy Road, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Completely renovated and fully furnished, stunning waterfront home featuring granite countertop and gorgeous backsplash in the kitchen. Capacity for up to 8 people.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
202 W Canal Dr
202 West Canal Drive, Key Largo, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Location in Key Largo! Beautiful 3/2 furnished home on a private lot covered by trees, sand and open areas. Fishing dock, paddle and kayaks. Large parking area, front and back of the property.

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
101644 overseas hwy
101644 Overseas Highway, Key Largo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
LIVE THE FLORIDA KEYS LIFESTYLE DAILY! ENJOY THIS PIECE OF PARADISE! WAKE UP AND TAKE A FEW STEPS TO THE DOCKS & FISHING PIER BRAND NEW 2020 & FULLY FURNISHED 2BEDROOMS 1FULL BATHROOM RV TRAILER IN KEY LARGO, FLORIDA KEYS MONTH TO MONTH RENTAL MM
Results within 5 miles of Key Largo

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
169 Plantation Drive
169 Plantation Drive, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2128 sqft
Deep waters Canal front -ocean side -beautiful single family home Over 2000 sq feet of living space -Offers 2 large bedrooms 2 full baths plus a loft that sleep 3 kids Open lay out - Open living room & dining room - large open kitchen -
Results within 10 miles of Key Largo

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
87200 Overseas Highway
87200 Overseas Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1381 sqft
Islamorada Executive Bay Club ...Waterfront townhouse, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, plus loft. Amazing views of the bay. Gorgeous sunset views from the open balcony overlooking the bay. Steps away from the pool and clubhouse. Mile Marker 87.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
88500 Overseas Hwy
88500 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
Studio
$1,600
398 sqft
Beautiful Studio fully furnished and equipped in Summersea Condo. Units comes with a built in Murphy bed which really opens up the space.

1 of 13

Last updated March 20 at 05:29am
1 Unit Available
88181 Old Highway
88181 Old Highway, Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2000 sqft
Neatly appointed 3BR/2BA Condo in Coral Harbour Club located at Mile Marker 88 on the oceanside, and arguably one of the most exclusive condominium communities in Islamorada.
City Guide for Key Largo, FL

"We had it all / Just like Bogie and Bacall / Starring in our own late late show / Sailing away to Key Largo." -- From "Key Largo" by Bertie Higgins

The hit single "Key Largo" spent 17 weeks on the Top 40 List in 1981 and was certified Gold in 1982. It was inspired by a 1948 movie of the same name that starred Bacall and Bogart. Key Largo is "Gold" to many people, and is known as an ecotourism center as well as a diving capital with numerous wrecks and reefs to explore. At the northern end of the Florida Keys, it occupies a spit of land that is legendary for its casual island lifestyle, "where reality ends and tranquility begins." See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Key Largo, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Key Largo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Key Largo 2 BedroomsKey Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKey Largo 3 BedroomsKey Largo Apartments with Balcony
Key Largo Apartments with ParkingKey Largo Apartments with PoolKey Largo Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Key Largo Dog Friendly ApartmentsKey Largo Furnished ApartmentsKey Largo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLHialeah, FLDoral, FLCoral Gables, FLMiami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLHomestead, FLKendall West, FLThe Hammocks, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL
Palmetto Bay, FLThe Crossings, FLGlenvar Heights, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLMarathon, FLWest Miami, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FL
Islamorada, Village of Islands, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FLNaranja, FLPrinceton, FLCutler Bay, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLUniversity Park, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiFlorida International University
Miami Dade College
Johnson & Wales University-North Miami