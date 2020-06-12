19 Apartments for rent in Key Largo, FL with balcony
"We had it all / Just like Bogie and Bacall / Starring in our own late late show / Sailing away to Key Largo." -- From "Key Largo" by Bertie Higgins
The hit single "Key Largo" spent 17 weeks on the Top 40 List in 1981 and was certified Gold in 1982. It was inspired by a 1948 movie of the same name that starred Bacall and Bogart. Key Largo is "Gold" to many people, and is known as an ecotourism center as well as a diving capital with numerous wrecks and reefs to explore. At the northern end of the Florida Keys, it occupies a spit of land that is legendary for its casual island lifestyle, "where reality ends and tranquility begins." See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Key Largo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.