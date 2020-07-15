All apartments in Kendall West
5045 SW 148th Pl
5045 SW 148th Pl

5045 Southwest 148th Place · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
2 Bedrooms
Location

5045 Southwest 148th Place, Kendall West, FL 33185
Lakes of The Meadow

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
Doll house! Freshly painted and move-in ready! This beautiful property features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1 car garage with relaxing lake views, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Living and dining area features an open layout. Both bathrooms have been updated and tiled throughout. This lovely community is surrounded by A+ schools and within walking distance to shopping centers. Community offers 24 hour security and spectacular clubhouse with resort style amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5045 SW 148th Pl have any available units?
5045 SW 148th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kendall West, FL.
What amenities does 5045 SW 148th Pl have?
Some of 5045 SW 148th Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5045 SW 148th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5045 SW 148th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5045 SW 148th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 5045 SW 148th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kendall West.
Does 5045 SW 148th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 5045 SW 148th Pl offers parking.
Does 5045 SW 148th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5045 SW 148th Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5045 SW 148th Pl have a pool?
No, 5045 SW 148th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5045 SW 148th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5045 SW 148th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5045 SW 148th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5045 SW 148th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5045 SW 148th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5045 SW 148th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
