5045 SW 148th Pl

Amenities
Doll house! Freshly painted and move-in ready! This beautiful property features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1 car garage with relaxing lake views, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. Living and dining area features an open layout. Both bathrooms have been updated and tiled throughout. This lovely community is surrounded by A+ schools and within walking distance to shopping centers. Community offers 24 hour security and spectacular clubhouse with resort style amenities.