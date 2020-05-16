250 S Beach Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

This is a rare chance to rent a first floor, Jupiter Island, ocean front condo with steps out the back door to the beach. Enjoy wide ocean views as well as a lighthouse view from the guest room and kitchen. Walk out your back door down the beach to Jupiter inlet or walk to the intracoastal and Historic Jupiter Lighthouse park. This lovely island home is just minutes from shops and restaurants. Enjoy Spring training at Abacoa, shopping and dining at Harborside or stay home and enjoy the peace and tranquility of this ocean paradise. The heated, recently renovated pool with grill and social room are the perfect place to relax after a morning stroll. Public Laundry is available, but you won't need it because this unit has it's very own washer and dryer. This place has it all. Don't miss out.