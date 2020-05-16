All apartments in Jupiter Island
250 S Beach Road

250 Beach Rd · (561) 379-3960
Location

250 Beach Rd, Jupiter Island, FL 33455

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 106 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
This is a rare chance to rent a first floor, Jupiter Island, ocean front condo with steps out the back door to the beach. Enjoy wide ocean views as well as a lighthouse view from the guest room and kitchen. Walk out your back door down the beach to Jupiter inlet or walk to the intracoastal and Historic Jupiter Lighthouse park. This lovely island home is just minutes from shops and restaurants. Enjoy Spring training at Abacoa, shopping and dining at Harborside or stay home and enjoy the peace and tranquility of this ocean paradise. The heated, recently renovated pool with grill and social room are the perfect place to relax after a morning stroll. Public Laundry is available, but you won't need it because this unit has it's very own washer and dryer. This place has it all. Don't miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 250 S Beach Road have any available units?
250 S Beach Road has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 250 S Beach Road have?
Some of 250 S Beach Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 250 S Beach Road currently offering any rent specials?
250 S Beach Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 250 S Beach Road pet-friendly?
No, 250 S Beach Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jupiter Island.
Does 250 S Beach Road offer parking?
No, 250 S Beach Road does not offer parking.
Does 250 S Beach Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 250 S Beach Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 250 S Beach Road have a pool?
Yes, 250 S Beach Road has a pool.
Does 250 S Beach Road have accessible units?
No, 250 S Beach Road does not have accessible units.
Does 250 S Beach Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 250 S Beach Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 250 S Beach Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 250 S Beach Road does not have units with air conditioning.
