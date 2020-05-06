183 Beacon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Your summer getaway in Jupiter awaits!Recent total and complete renovation inside and out, the home is brand new for all intents and purposes. No detail left undone, beautiful new kitchen with Viking Appliances, fine wood cabinetry that opens to large great room and oversized covered patio, new impact glass windows and doors throughout. The family room features new fireplace with built in flat screen, and gorgeous new porcelain tile throughout entire home, all new solid wood interior doors, new security system. Remodeled floor plan with large laundry/mud room and powder room, spacious bedrooms with brand new bathrooms.