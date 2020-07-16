Apartment List
/
FL
/
jupiter farms
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:52 AM

48 Apartments for rent in Jupiter Farms, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jupiter Farms renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and s... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Farms
13194 169th Ct N
13194 169th Court North, Jupiter Farms, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Gorgeous partially furnished 4 bedroom 3 bathroom on almost 1.2 acres land in Jupiter Farms. It is a "pool house" and is available for one year lease. Hardwood floors and tiles throughout. High ceiling and a fantastic floor plan.
Results within 5 miles of Jupiter Farms
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
32 Units Available
Mirasol
San Merano at Mirasol
100 Portofino Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,596
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1319 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1496 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom luxury homes adjacent to The Country Club at Mirasol. Choose floor plans with 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, hardwood-style flooring, private access, private patio/balcony, attached/detached garages. Enjoy gym, pool.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 16 at 12:32 AM
78 Units Available
Vintage
The Sophia
863 University Blvd, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1382 sqft
Luxurious, recently renovated units with stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Amenities include 24-hour gym and concierge. Across the street from Roger Dean Stadium. Less than a mile from the shops at Abacoa Plaza.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
115 San Remo Drive
115 San Remo Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1777 sqft
A rare opportunity to lease a single family pool home in the quaint community of Tuscany in Abacoa.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Riverwalk
6375 Riverwalk Lane
6375 Riverwalk Lane, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1176 sqft
Nice appointed 2 story townhome w/ 2 master suits w/ private balconies. 2.5 BA, Impact Windows, Full Washer & Dryer on the 2nd floor. Wood flooring upstairs and 20 inch tile downstairs. Screen cover patio.

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
13345 Cross Pointe Drive
13345 Crosspointe Dr, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1748 sqft
Lovely furnished updated 3/2 home in Eastpointe. Open floor plan with European kitchen with lake views. Wood floors throughout. Golf cart included! Come live the Eastpointe lifestyle and enjoy 2 golf courses, club house and tennis.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Eastpointe
13800 Crosspointe Court
13800 Crosspointe Court, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1519 sqft
Come enjoy this slice of paradise in the popular Eastpointe Golfing Community! The property sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, providing additional privacy.

1 of 44

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Canterbury Place
603 Dakota Drive
603 Dakota Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1822 sqft
Come see this exceptional townhome for Rent in the heart of Jupiter with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and 2 car garage. painted with neutral colors, beautiful hardwood flooring on the second floor and crown molding thru-out.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Cambridge at Abacoa
151 Waterford Drive
151 Waterford Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Come live in the CBS Divosta townhome in the beautiful community of Cambridge At Abacoa.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
1 Unit Available
255 Murcia Drive
255 Murcia Drive, Jupiter, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1457 sqft
55 Murcia Drive Apt #211, Somerset, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 11:51 PM
1 Unit Available
222 Maplecrest Circle
222 Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2045 sqft
Maplecrest Circle, Jupiter, FL 33458 - 4 BR 3 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Scott Ferguson, Sutter and Nugent, (561) 440-3830. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
3846 Greenway Drive
3846 Greenway Drive, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1867 sqft
Meticulously kept 3/3 Townhouse in sought after Tuscany-Abacoa. Relax in the screened courtyard that backs to the Open Green Space. Wood flooring on main level with Granite kitchen complete with wine cooler! New Carpet Upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
5524 Eagle Lake Drive
5524 Eagle Lake Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1276 sqft
Great location! This light and bright villa in the heart of Palm Beach Gardens consists of three bedrooms and two baths with a split floor plan. Updates include granite counters and backsplash, new vanity, new A/C, and newer metal roof (2017).

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Tuscany
1659 W Frederick Small Rd
1659 Frederick Small Road, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
This beautifully maintained T/H offers 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths upstairs and a 1/2 bath downstairs. Enjoy entertaining on the private screened in patio.

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
15268 75th Avenue N
15268 75th Avenue North, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1058 sqft
This nice 2 bedroom, 1 bath guest apartment in Palm Beach Country Estates is attached to the main house but completely separate (no door connecting to the main house) with its own front entrance and screened back porch.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
The Heights of Jupiter
6455 Garrett St
6455 Garrett Street, Jupiter, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
This charming home boasts ceramic tile, gorgeous wood-style flooring, an updated kitchen with granite countertops, gorgeous cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances, stylish lighting, and updated bath fixtures.
Results within 10 miles of Jupiter Farms
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
28 Units Available
The Hamptons at Palm Beach Gardens
4045 Central Gardens Way, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,447
1563 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Palm Beach Gardens, close to world-class shopping. Granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Conference room, guest parking and internet cafe. Close to I-95.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Ibis Golf and Country Club
Ibis Reserve
8300 Ibis Reserve Cir, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1428 sqft
Set between the natural beauty of the Grassy Waters Preserve and the exclusive Ibis Golf & Country Club, Ibis Reserve offers a peaceful and serene setting for our apartment residents.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
Parc500 Apartments
500 N Congress Ave, West Palm Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close-to-the-beach apartments, just south of Northlake Boulevard. Recently renovated suites have granite counters, carpets and ceiling fans. Courtyard, clubhouse, bike park, picnic area and swimming pool with sundeck.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Jupiter Ocean-Racquet Club
1605 S Us Highway 1
1605 US Route 1, Jupiter, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1363 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom Condo Just Minutes from the Beach - Property Id: 313287 This newly renovated two bed two bath condo is your ideal beach house destination during your stay in Jupiter Fl.

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Uno Lago
400 Uno Lago Drive
400 Uno Lago Drive, Juno Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
Enjoy Florida Living at its finest in this Tropical Paradise! Spectacular 4th floor unit overlooking the lake! Freshly Painted, Tile & Wood Flooring, Granite Counters & Custom Cabinets! Gated Community has 2 pools, w/jacuzzi tubs, fitness center &

1 of 52

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
2379 Treasure Isle Drive
2379 Treasure Isle Drive, Palm Beach County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1514 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Incredible opportunity to rent a beautiful 3 bedroom 3 Bath Townhome ideally located just off intracoastal in charming & gated boating community ''MARINERS COVE''.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
PGA National
631 Club Ridge Dr
631 Club Drive, Palm Beach Gardens, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
900 sqft
2 Bed 1.5 Condo - Private Balcony - Property Id: 310862 Rent Includes Basic Cable and Internet. Move in with Deposit and 1st Month Best property in Brevard - Great place to live and flourish.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Tall Oaks Circle
55 Tall Oaks Circle, Tequesta, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1298 sqft
UPGRADED/UPDATED UNIT (3-BED, 2.1 BATH);NEW WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT;NEW S/S APPLIANCES:OVEN/MICRO,FRIDGE, DW;NEW PLANTATION SHUTTERS;NEW PAINT THROUGHOUT (NEUTRAL);NEW COMMODES AND NEW 1/2 BATHROOM + VANITY;NEWER WASHER/DRYER;
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Jupiter Farms, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Jupiter Farms renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Jupiter Farms 1 BedroomsJupiter Farms 3 BedroomsJupiter Farms Apartments with BalconiesJupiter Farms Apartments with Garages
Jupiter Farms Apartments with ParkingJupiter Farms Apartments with PoolsJupiter Farms Apartments with Washer-DryersJupiter Farms Dog Friendly Apartments
Jupiter Farms Furnished ApartmentsJupiter Farms Pet Friendly PlacesPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLPort St. Lucie, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FL
Tamarac, FLPalm Beach Gardens, FLWellington, FLJupiter, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLLoxahatchee Groves, FLNorth River Shores, FLHypoluxo, FLAtlantis, FL
Hutchinson Island South, FLThe Acreage, FLTequesta, FLLauderdale-by-the-Sea, FLHighland Beach, FLCabana Colony, FLWest Vero Corridor, FLIndian River Shores, FLRiver Park, FLVero Beach, FLGreenacres, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleEverglades University
Florida Atlantic University