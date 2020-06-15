All apartments in Juno Ridge
11800 Ellison Wilson Road

11800 Ellison Wilson Road · No Longer Available
Location

11800 Ellison Wilson Road, Juno Ridge, FL 33408

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Great Location,Fantastic, Light and Bright Large One Bedroom Garden apartment with separate laundry room and large private court yard. Won't last a MUST see. Rent includes all utilities, electric, water, cable, internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11800 Ellison Wilson Road have any available units?
11800 Ellison Wilson Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Juno Ridge, FL.
What amenities does 11800 Ellison Wilson Road have?
Some of 11800 Ellison Wilson Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11800 Ellison Wilson Road currently offering any rent specials?
11800 Ellison Wilson Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11800 Ellison Wilson Road pet-friendly?
No, 11800 Ellison Wilson Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Juno Ridge.
Does 11800 Ellison Wilson Road offer parking?
Yes, 11800 Ellison Wilson Road does offer parking.
Does 11800 Ellison Wilson Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11800 Ellison Wilson Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11800 Ellison Wilson Road have a pool?
No, 11800 Ellison Wilson Road does not have a pool.
Does 11800 Ellison Wilson Road have accessible units?
No, 11800 Ellison Wilson Road does not have accessible units.
Does 11800 Ellison Wilson Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11800 Ellison Wilson Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 11800 Ellison Wilson Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 11800 Ellison Wilson Road does not have units with air conditioning.
