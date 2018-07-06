4613 NW Red Maple Drive

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live in the Jensen Beach Country Club! This 3BR/2BA/2CA home features great location with lush landscaping, tile and carpet flooring, kitchen with nook, great room, formal dining area, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and large tub in master bath, and large screened patio overlooking the pond! JBCC is a gated community with day-time guard until 7:30, two heated pools, 6 clay tennis courts, and pay-and-play golf at the beautiful Eagle Marsh Golf Club! Located in the middle of Jensen Beach, JBCC is close to A-rated Martin County schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and beaches!