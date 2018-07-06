All apartments in Jensen Beach
4613 NW Red Maple Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:16 AM

4613 NW Red Maple Drive

4613 Northwest Red Maple Drive · (772) 341-0608
Location

4613 Northwest Red Maple Drive, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1899 sqft

Amenities

Fantastic opportunity to live in the Jensen Beach Country Club! This 3BR/2BA/2CA home features great location with lush landscaping, tile and carpet flooring, kitchen with nook, great room, formal dining area, dual sinks, walk-in shower, and large tub in master bath, and large screened patio overlooking the pond! JBCC is a gated community with day-time guard until 7:30, two heated pools, 6 clay tennis courts, and pay-and-play golf at the beautiful Eagle Marsh Golf Club! Located in the middle of Jensen Beach, JBCC is close to A-rated Martin County schools, shopping, dining, entertainment, and beaches!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 NW Red Maple Drive have any available units?
4613 NW Red Maple Drive has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4613 NW Red Maple Drive have?
Some of 4613 NW Red Maple Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 NW Red Maple Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4613 NW Red Maple Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 NW Red Maple Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4613 NW Red Maple Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jensen Beach.
Does 4613 NW Red Maple Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4613 NW Red Maple Drive does offer parking.
Does 4613 NW Red Maple Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4613 NW Red Maple Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 NW Red Maple Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4613 NW Red Maple Drive has a pool.
Does 4613 NW Red Maple Drive have accessible units?
No, 4613 NW Red Maple Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 NW Red Maple Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4613 NW Red Maple Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 4613 NW Red Maple Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4613 NW Red Maple Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
