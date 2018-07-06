1642 NE South Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825



Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property. Walk to Publix, downtown Jensen Beach and the river in a few minutes. Terrazzo floors and new ceiling fans in every room. Safe, quiet neighborhood in good school districts. Rent includes pool service, lawn service, pest control and city water paid by property owner. $2250 per month 1st, last and $300 security. Background, credit and past landlord checked.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131825

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5853240)