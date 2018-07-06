All apartments in Jensen Beach
1642 NE South Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1642 NE South Street

1642 Northeast South Street · (772) 485-4723
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1642 Northeast South Street, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Jensen Beach House - Property Id: 131825

Nice Jensen Beach home just renovated new: AC, Appliances, Lighting,Roof, Landscape, Paint and Fencing. Huge back porch with large pool and deck. Room to store boats or rv securely on the property. Walk to Publix, downtown Jensen Beach and the river in a few minutes. Terrazzo floors and new ceiling fans in every room. Safe, quiet neighborhood in good school districts. Rent includes pool service, lawn service, pest control and city water paid by property owner. $2250 per month 1st, last and $300 security. Background, credit and past landlord checked.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131825
Property Id 131825

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5853240)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 NE South Street have any available units?
1642 NE South Street has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1642 NE South Street have?
Some of 1642 NE South Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 NE South Street currently offering any rent specials?
1642 NE South Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 NE South Street pet-friendly?
No, 1642 NE South Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jensen Beach.
Does 1642 NE South Street offer parking?
No, 1642 NE South Street does not offer parking.
Does 1642 NE South Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1642 NE South Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 NE South Street have a pool?
Yes, 1642 NE South Street has a pool.
Does 1642 NE South Street have accessible units?
No, 1642 NE South Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 NE South Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1642 NE South Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1642 NE South Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1642 NE South Street has units with air conditioning.
