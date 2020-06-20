All apartments in Jasmine Estates
Jasmine Estates, FL
6824 AMARILLO STREET
6824 AMARILLO STREET

6824 Amarillo Street
Location

6824 Amarillo Street, Jasmine Estates, FL 34668
San Clemente East

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6824 AMARILLO STREET · Avail. now

$1,425

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1387 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
CHARMING 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME - PORT RICHEY - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME  THAT IS SPACIOUS AND CHARMING  HAS ENDLESS POTENTIAL..  FRESHLY PAINTED WITH NEW WINDOW TREATMENTS AND LUXURY VINYL PLANK FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME.NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES THAT WILL INCLUDE, STOVE, DISHWASHER, REFRIGERATOR.  UTILITY ROOM WITH  WASHER & DRYER CONNECTIONS, EXTRA STORAGE ROOM OFF UTILITY ROOM, AND A GARAGE.  CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH QUICK ACCESS TO HIGHWAY 19, NEAR SHOPPING AND DINING.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.
Pet application and screening is required
One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1(727) 379-8105

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5811192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6824 AMARILLO STREET have any available units?
6824 AMARILLO STREET has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6824 AMARILLO STREET have?
Some of 6824 AMARILLO STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6824 AMARILLO STREET currently offering any rent specials?
6824 AMARILLO STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6824 AMARILLO STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 6824 AMARILLO STREET is pet friendly.
Does 6824 AMARILLO STREET offer parking?
Yes, 6824 AMARILLO STREET does offer parking.
Does 6824 AMARILLO STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6824 AMARILLO STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6824 AMARILLO STREET have a pool?
No, 6824 AMARILLO STREET does not have a pool.
Does 6824 AMARILLO STREET have accessible units?
No, 6824 AMARILLO STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 6824 AMARILLO STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6824 AMARILLO STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 6824 AMARILLO STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6824 AMARILLO STREET has units with air conditioning.
