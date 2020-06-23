924 2ND ST S

Amenities

Available Jan. 1st, 2019. Enjoy sun drenched days, refreshing ocean mist and the casual beach lifestyle in this beachy townhouse. Just 2 Blocks to the Ocean. 2nd & 3rd Floor Balconies, Wood cabinetry, corian countertops, tile floors, all kitchen appliances stay, washer/dryer, Best of All - a 2 Car Garage. $2,500 monthly Rent. $2,500 Security Deposit, $75 application fee. Pets Limited, $250 Pet fee per Pet subject to landlord approval. Non-Smokers Only. 7 Month or 12 Month Rent Available.