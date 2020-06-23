All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Find more places like 924 2ND ST S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville Beach, FL
/
924 2ND ST S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

924 2ND ST S

924 2nd St N · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

924 2nd St N, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available Jan. 1st, 2019. Enjoy sun drenched days, refreshing ocean mist and the casual beach lifestyle in this beachy townhouse. Just 2 Blocks to the Ocean. 2nd & 3rd Floor Balconies, Wood cabinetry, corian countertops, tile floors, all kitchen appliances stay, washer/dryer, Best of All - a 2 Car Garage. $2,500 monthly Rent. $2,500 Security Deposit, $75 application fee. Pets Limited, $250 Pet fee per Pet subject to landlord approval. Non-Smokers Only. 7 Month or 12 Month Rent Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 924 2ND ST S have any available units?
924 2ND ST S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 924 2ND ST S have?
Some of 924 2ND ST S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 924 2ND ST S currently offering any rent specials?
924 2ND ST S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 924 2ND ST S pet-friendly?
Yes, 924 2ND ST S is pet friendly.
Does 924 2ND ST S offer parking?
Yes, 924 2ND ST S does offer parking.
Does 924 2ND ST S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 924 2ND ST S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 924 2ND ST S have a pool?
No, 924 2ND ST S does not have a pool.
Does 924 2ND ST S have accessible units?
No, 924 2ND ST S does not have accessible units.
Does 924 2ND ST S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 924 2ND ST S has units with dishwashers.
Does 924 2ND ST S have units with air conditioning?
No, 924 2ND ST S does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Seaglass at Ponte Vedra Beach
100 Lake Vista Dr
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32082
The Beach House
1300 Shetter Ave
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Ocean Park of Ponte Vedra
4235 Marsh Landing Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
BluWater Apartments
711 Beach Blvd
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

Similar Pages

Jacksonville Beach 1 BedroomsJacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJacksonville Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Jacksonville Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLFleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville