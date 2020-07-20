88 OAKWOOD RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Location! Large lot on .3 acres just a quick bike or golf cart ride to the ocean. Enjoy the beach lifestylein a desired neighborhood only minutes from the ocean, w/ out HOA fees. Remodeled with the finest appointments like Italian Travertine, hardwood flooring (master) & bamboo flooring (other 3 bedrooms). Expansive kitchen designed by combining 2 adjacent rooms. Impressive attributes include large in-ground pool decked w/ Italian stone, 7.5'x14' sliding glass doors overlooking POOL, tongue & groove covered porch, luxurious Italian Marble (master & lvg room bath) & high grade granite countertops. Features: jetted tub, Shower Tower, stone stairway, granite medallions, walk-in closets, hybrid hot water heater, water softener, over $40k in tropical landscaping, irrigation & home audio.