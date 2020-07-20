All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
88 OAKWOOD RD

88 Oakwood Road · No Longer Available
Location

88 Oakwood Road, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Location! Large lot on .3 acres just a quick bike or golf cart ride to the ocean. Enjoy the beach lifestylein a desired neighborhood only minutes from the ocean, w/ out HOA fees. Remodeled with the finest appointments like Italian Travertine, hardwood flooring (master) & bamboo flooring (other 3 bedrooms). Expansive kitchen designed by combining 2 adjacent rooms. Impressive attributes include large in-ground pool decked w/ Italian stone, 7.5'x14' sliding glass doors overlooking POOL, tongue & groove covered porch, luxurious Italian Marble (master & lvg room bath) & high grade granite countertops. Features: jetted tub, Shower Tower, stone stairway, granite medallions, walk-in closets, hybrid hot water heater, water softener, over $40k in tropical landscaping, irrigation & home audio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 88 OAKWOOD RD have any available units?
88 OAKWOOD RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 88 OAKWOOD RD have?
Some of 88 OAKWOOD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 88 OAKWOOD RD currently offering any rent specials?
88 OAKWOOD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 88 OAKWOOD RD pet-friendly?
No, 88 OAKWOOD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 88 OAKWOOD RD offer parking?
Yes, 88 OAKWOOD RD offers parking.
Does 88 OAKWOOD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 88 OAKWOOD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 88 OAKWOOD RD have a pool?
Yes, 88 OAKWOOD RD has a pool.
Does 88 OAKWOOD RD have accessible units?
No, 88 OAKWOOD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 88 OAKWOOD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 88 OAKWOOD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 88 OAKWOOD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 88 OAKWOOD RD does not have units with air conditioning.
