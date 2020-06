Amenities

Come live at the beach! Seaspray is an oceanfront, 3-story, 18-unit condo on the ocean in south Jacksonville Beach. 3A is a 3rd floor 2 bed, 2 bath condo. Granite counters in the kitchen and bathroom. Two unassigned parking spaces. There is a bike rack so bring your beach cruiser! No smoking - no pets. This short term rental is available for weekly or monthly rentals. Situated on the ocean at Jacksonville Beach. Completely furnished or unfurnished whatever suits your needs.