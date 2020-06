Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL CONDO BUT LOOKS LIKE A TOWNHOME. 2 blocks to the Beach. Close to shopping, restaurants, all the excitement of living at the beach. GREAT LOCATION. Check out the ocean from the upstairs Master Bedroom and Balcony of this 3-story with 1-car garage. Private fenced in back yard. Master Bedroom and Guest Bedroom on 3rd Floor, 1 Bedroom on 1st Floor, Custom cabinets, granite counter tops in Kitchen. Lovely home in wonderful location.