807 1ST ST N
807 1ST ST N

807 1st Street North · No Longer Available
Location

807 1st Street North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Furnished Luxurious Southern Oceanfront Condo for Lease with Sunrise and Sunset Views From Most Rooms, Three Covered Balconies. Private Elevator Entry Into the 6th floor Unit, High End Appliances. Built in Miele Espresso/ Cappuccino Maker, Ice maker, SubZero Refrigerator, Warmer Drawer, Granite Counters, Front Loader Washer/Dryer, Stone Floors, Master Suite is Oceanfront with access to balcony & Spa Master Bath features His/Hers Vanities, 2 Walk In Closets, Jacuzzi Tub and Roman Shower, Gated Property with Private 1 Car Garage and 1 Exterior Parking Space. Condo has 3 bedrooms & Den/Bedroom 4. No pets & 6 occupants max. July-Sept Reduced Rental $5,700/ mth due to balcony repairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 1ST ST N have any available units?
807 1ST ST N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 807 1ST ST N have?
Some of 807 1ST ST N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 1ST ST N currently offering any rent specials?
807 1ST ST N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 1ST ST N pet-friendly?
No, 807 1ST ST N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 807 1ST ST N offer parking?
Yes, 807 1ST ST N offers parking.
Does 807 1ST ST N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 1ST ST N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 1ST ST N have a pool?
Yes, 807 1ST ST N has a pool.
Does 807 1ST ST N have accessible units?
No, 807 1ST ST N does not have accessible units.
Does 807 1ST ST N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 1ST ST N has units with dishwashers.
Does 807 1ST ST N have units with air conditioning?
No, 807 1ST ST N does not have units with air conditioning.

