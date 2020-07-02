807 1ST ST N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage hot tub

Furnished Luxurious Southern Oceanfront Condo for Lease with Sunrise and Sunset Views From Most Rooms, Three Covered Balconies. Private Elevator Entry Into the 6th floor Unit, High End Appliances. Built in Miele Espresso/ Cappuccino Maker, Ice maker, SubZero Refrigerator, Warmer Drawer, Granite Counters, Front Loader Washer/Dryer, Stone Floors, Master Suite is Oceanfront with access to balcony & Spa Master Bath features His/Hers Vanities, 2 Walk In Closets, Jacuzzi Tub and Roman Shower, Gated Property with Private 1 Car Garage and 1 Exterior Parking Space. Condo has 3 bedrooms & Den/Bedroom 4. No pets & 6 occupants max. July-Sept Reduced Rental $5,700/ mth due to balcony repairs.