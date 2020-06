Amenities

Picture perfect and move-in ready. Beautiful townhouse for rent 2 blocks from the ocean. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, plus office, and roof top deck. Tile floors downstairs, newer carpet upstairs. Walk in closets. Garden bathtub in master bathroom. 1 car garage. Nice fenced-in yard. 3-story home with views of the ocean from the roof top deck. Fireplace is for decoration only. Non working fireplace.