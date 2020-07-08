660 UPPER 8TH AVE S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

TIME FOR BEACH LIVING! This wood shake shingle bungalow is a short walk to the beach. Newerl roof. Outside living at it's best with lower front porch,, gated car port with plenty of storage for golf cart and beach cruisers. 2nd floor front porch off the Master. Storm shutters included with home. After spending the day at the beach rinse off in the outside shower. French doors in the master bedroom. Plantation shutters thru out the home, Updated kitchen, large stone wood burning fireplace in family room. Large storage closet off the Florida room and under stairs. Inside utility/ laundry room. Two full baths upstairs and 1/2 bath downstairs. WELCOME HOME!