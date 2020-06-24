633 13th Avenue North

Amenities

Jacksonville Beach, Lovely Beach Cottage 3BR, 1BA, Large corner lot with partial fenced yard, adequate space for container gardening, screened front porch, freshly painted interior, new refinished wood flooring in all areas except kitchen and bath which have ceramic tile, All new kitchen appliances, Stackable Washer/Dryer connections located in hallway of home, ceiling fans in each room. Attached single car garage, conveniently located to all shopping, restaurants and transportation. Unfortunately we do not allow pets. Please call to schedule your viewing of this adorable home. 1575.00 per month, 1675.00 Security Deposit, 50.00 Application Fee