624 2ND AVE N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Highly sought after 3 BR/2.5 BA end unit townhouse six blocks to beach. A short trip to local restaurants, night life and shopping. End unit allows for larger side yard and side entry gate. Enough space for parking up to four vehicles plus one car garage. Built in 2017 with modern coastal finishes including wood finish tile and granite throughout. Windows have been tinted with energy efficient reflective film. Large master with oversized shower and tub.Home is equipped with Vivint smart home technology which includes smart locks, doorbell camera and thermostat. Tenant will be responsible for Vivint services. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. See this lovely home today!