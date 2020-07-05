All apartments in Jacksonville Beach
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

624 2ND AVE N

624 2nd Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

624 2nd Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly sought after 3 BR/2.5 BA end unit townhouse six blocks to beach. A short trip to local restaurants, night life and shopping. End unit allows for larger side yard and side entry gate. Enough space for parking up to four vehicles plus one car garage. Built in 2017 with modern coastal finishes including wood finish tile and granite throughout. Windows have been tinted with energy efficient reflective film. Large master with oversized shower and tub.Home is equipped with Vivint smart home technology which includes smart locks, doorbell camera and thermostat. Tenant will be responsible for Vivint services. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance. See this lovely home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 2ND AVE N have any available units?
624 2ND AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 624 2ND AVE N have?
Some of 624 2ND AVE N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 2ND AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
624 2ND AVE N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 2ND AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 624 2ND AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 624 2ND AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 624 2ND AVE N offers parking.
Does 624 2ND AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 2ND AVE N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 2ND AVE N have a pool?
No, 624 2ND AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 624 2ND AVE N have accessible units?
No, 624 2ND AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 624 2ND AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 2ND AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 624 2ND AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 624 2ND AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.

