Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

615 17TH AVE N

615 17th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

615 17th Avenue North, Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
Jacksonville Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Coastal 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home available for rent in Jax Beach! This property has tons of updates and great features. Hard wood floors throughout bedrooms and living room area. Travertine floors in kitchen and foyer. No carpet for easy clean up! Updated stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets and mosaic tile back splash. Modern designed hall bathroom and half bath attached to bedroom and laundry room. Enjoy the beach life from your screened in patio or deck porch on a HUGE corner lot! Only 7 blocks from the ocean, plenty of shopping, restaurants and more! You won't want to miss out on this one. * This home will NOT be furnished. Available for 12 or 24 month lease term * Sec Deposit: $1950Resident benefit package: $19.50/mo. renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 17TH AVE N have any available units?
615 17TH AVE N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville Beach, FL.
What amenities does 615 17TH AVE N have?
Some of 615 17TH AVE N's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 17TH AVE N currently offering any rent specials?
615 17TH AVE N isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 17TH AVE N pet-friendly?
No, 615 17TH AVE N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville Beach.
Does 615 17TH AVE N offer parking?
Yes, 615 17TH AVE N does offer parking.
Does 615 17TH AVE N have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 615 17TH AVE N offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 17TH AVE N have a pool?
No, 615 17TH AVE N does not have a pool.
Does 615 17TH AVE N have accessible units?
No, 615 17TH AVE N does not have accessible units.
Does 615 17TH AVE N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 17TH AVE N has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 17TH AVE N have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 17TH AVE N does not have units with air conditioning.
