615 17TH AVE N

Coastal 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home available for rent in Jax Beach! This property has tons of updates and great features. Hard wood floors throughout bedrooms and living room area. Travertine floors in kitchen and foyer. No carpet for easy clean up! Updated stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets and mosaic tile back splash. Modern designed hall bathroom and half bath attached to bedroom and laundry room. Enjoy the beach life from your screened in patio or deck porch on a HUGE corner lot! Only 7 blocks from the ocean, plenty of shopping, restaurants and more! You won't want to miss out on this one. * This home will NOT be furnished. Available for 12 or 24 month lease term * Sec Deposit: $1950Resident benefit package: $19.50/mo. renter's insurance required.